Ohio sees rise in vaccinations after Vax-a-Million drawing announced

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Wolstein Center seemed less busy Friday, but all over the state, more people are getting vaccinated.
The governor’s Vax-a-Million drawing seems to be doing the trick.
In the seven days since the big announcement, approximately 113,000 people have received their first dose of the vaccine.
That includes Gretchen Stalzer, who already has plans if her family wins $1 million.
“I would move to New Zealand and buy a treehouse and live with a monkey,” said Stalzer.
But John Stalzer has other plans.
“We’ll pay off all of our debts, save money for school, maybe buy a new car,” said John.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there has been an increase of vaccinations happening in all age groups, except those 80 and older; just a step in the right direction towards herd immunity.
States like New York and Maryland are following in Ohio’s footsteps. Those states now creating their own lotteries in the hopes of getting more shots in people’s arms.
“I think it was an interesting idea to get people motivated to do it,” said John.
If you want to test your luck on Wednesday, make sure you sign up by Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
