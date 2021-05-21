Parma fire crews rescue man from ravine (photos)

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma fire crews rescued a man Thursday evening from the bottom of a ravine.
The “difficult” rescue took place near a cliff at Southpark, according to a fire department Facebook post.
The man was injured in the incident, the fire department said. He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment.
Parma Police Department assisted in this rescue.
The fire department shared these photos on Facebook, writing that the recovery “took all of our skill and expertise to ensure that the patient was safely and securely rescued.”
