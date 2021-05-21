Register thief shatters door of Parma’s State Meats

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - “Kielbasa is so good people break doors down at 4 a.m. to get in! They just can’t wait!”
That’s how State Meats told their customers someone broke into their State Road shop in Parma on Friday before going on to say, “they only took the registers though...”
State Meats shared the photos of the damage on Facebook just two hours after the break-in:
Call the Parma Police Crime Tip Line at 440-887-7340 if you have any information on this case.
