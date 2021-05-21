Sidewalk to nowhere in North Ridgeville is temporary but some see as symbol of road project

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) -
It is only temporary but a huge power pole that has kept an 18-foot section of sidewalk from being connected along Center Ridge Road has become a symbol for all that has gone wrong with the massive road widening project in North Ridgeville.
The pole is holding the electrical lines for a set of temporary traffic lights at the intersection of Center Ridge and Ridgeview Boulevard, for use during construction, and is situated in a spot, that to this point, has kept the sidewalk from being connected.
The placement of the pole has led to derisive comments on the North Ridgeville Forum Facebook page including one poster who suggested that a tunnel be built underneath the pole or that a roundabout be built around the pole.
Crystal Neelon with the Ohio Department of Transportation said the pole will be removed soon.
“Once we get the power shut off to those poles, then we can remove that pole, and then we will connect the sidewalk there at that location,” she said.
And that should happen soon as this project appears to close, finally, to completion.
On Monday, crews will begin milling and then paving the 2.3 mile stretch of Center Ridge.
“It’s going to be very busy out there the next couple of weeks with our crews working to mill and pave and they are going to be working day and night,” Neelon said.
Police will be on Center Ridge directing traffic but there will still be delays.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.