63-year-old man injured in rollover crash in Akron (Source: WVUE)
By Avery Williams | May 21, 2021 at 11:19 AM EDT - Updated May 21 at 11:20 AM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 63-year-old man was injured Thursday night in a rollover crash in Akron.

The man was driving a Ford F-150 when he drove through an intersection and onto railroad tracks, police said.

The truck rolled after hitting the tracks, according to a release from Akron police.

Police said the man was thrown and seriously injured.

EMS took him to Summa Health Akron City Hospital for treatment.

The crash happened around 10:25 p.m. near 2nd Avenue and Fuller and River streets.

Police said speed was a contributing factor in the crash. It’s not known if impairment was a factor.

This crash remains under investigation.

