63-year-old man injured in rollover crash in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 63-year-old man was injured Thursday night in a rollover crash in Akron.
The man was driving a Ford F-150 when he drove through an intersection and onto railroad tracks, police said.
The truck rolled after hitting the tracks, according to a release from Akron police.
Police said the man was thrown and seriously injured.
EMS took him to Summa Health Akron City Hospital for treatment.
The crash happened around 10:25 p.m. near 2nd Avenue and Fuller and River streets.
Police said speed was a contributing factor in the crash. It’s not known if impairment was a factor.
This crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.