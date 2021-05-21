19-year-old killed in Cleveland, medical examiner says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner is investigating the suspected homicide of a 19-year-old man.
Canaan Cole, of Euclid, died Thursday at South Pointe Hospital, according to an email from the medical examiner.
The medical examiner said Cole got to the hospital in a private car.
He traveled from the area of Lee and Harvard avenues, according to the email.
Cleveland police will investigate his death.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.