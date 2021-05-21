21-year-old man arrested for receiving stolen property after car slams into Highway Patrol cruiser during North Olmsted Police pursuit

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - North Olmsted Police took arrested 21-year-old Adrian Stephon Oliver of Elyria on Wednesday night after a chase ended in a crash that injured an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper.
The incident began around 9:35 p.m. when officers responded to several cars gathered in the RTA Park and Ride lot near Great Northern Boulevard.
Officers tried to pull over a car for driving recklessly, police said, but the driver did not stop. A pursuit ensued.
That’s when police tried to block the other cars into the RTA lot, according to the release.
North Olmsted Police said officers were forced to jump out of the way of two cars that accelerated in their direction.
Those two cars fled on I-480 off of Great Northern Boulevard. One of the cars slammed into an OSHP cruiser that was parked in a construction zone with lights on, according to the highway patrol.
At least two suspects fled on foot after the wreck, the highway patrol said.
Sgt. Ronald Bornino, of OSHP’s Chardon Post, was taken to University Hospitals St. John Medical Center following the crash. The highway patrol said he was treated and released for non-life-threatening injuries.
North Olmsted Police said Oliver is charged with receiving stolen property and will be arraigned in Rocky River Municipal Court.
