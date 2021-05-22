Black the Blue rally in Cleveland honors officers during Police Memorial Week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland community is remembering police officers who made the ultimate sacrifice during 2021 Police Memorial Week.
“These are good people, these are our friends, these are fellow citizens, these are good people,” Eric Downing said.
Downing organized a Back the Blue rally for Saturday morning at Fort Huntington Park in Cleveland.
Community members set out to show support to police officers, as departments from around the country are facing backlash in connection to police-involved deaths.
“The past two years has been very rough on law enforcement,” Downing said. “Every time they turn around it seems like somebody is saying something negative” .
An intimate group surrounded the police memorial during Saturday’s rally, holding their thin blue line flags proudly.
“They not out here to hurt anybody, they’re here to protect the public and that’s really what they’re doing,” Downing said, hoping that Cleveland police and other officers know, he has their back.
Downing said change won’t happen overnight, but this is a good place to start.
