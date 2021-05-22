Ohio lawmaker hopes to stop Vax-A-Million lottery, saying it’s a frivolous use of taxpayer dollars

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As the deadline to enter the first Ohio Vax-a-Million drawing approaches some in Ohio are still deeply opposed to the lottery.
One Ohio state representative is going as far as proposing legislation that would prevent the state from administering any vaccine lottery.
“We want to spend every dollar wisely, and Governor Mike DeWine’s program does not do that,” said State Rep. Jena Powell, R-Arcanum. “You know there’s a lot of issues around our state such a children’s mental health - businesses shut down, and we’re looking at a lot of those areas where Covid relief dollars from the federal government really could be spent instead of lotteries. It’s a frivolous use of taxpayer dollars - especially in light of COVID-19 and all the shutdowns and issues Ohioans and families have.”
The bill still being drafted comes just as there is some indication that the incentive lottery is working. An analysis by the Associated Press shows that the number of Ohioans age 16 and older getting their initial coronavirus vaccinations jumped 33% week over week after the state announced its Vax-a-Million incentive lottery.
That’s an increase of nearly 30,000 people.
19 News caught up with people getting a vaccine at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland.
“Today, I got my second shot, and I’m going to go home and register for [Vax-a-Million],” said Robert Herman of Medina.
Others like Shaletha Mitchell of Cleveland and Angela Zhao of Shaker Heights feel the lottery incentives are an investment in everyone’s future.
“I’m supporting that a million dollars will get more people motivated,” said Mitchell. “Whatever the reason it is, we need herd immunity, so I’m for it.”
“I absolutely do think more people should get it, and I hope initiatives continue to take place so that we can really hope to eradicated COVID-19,” Zhao said.
The deadline to be entered for the first of five weekly drawings is Sunday May 23 at 11:59 p.m., according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Winners will be announced each Wednesday starting May 26 for five weeks, a media release from the ODH said. More than 5.1 Ohioans have been vaccinated, although not all have entered.
A separate lottery is being held for people ages 12 to 17. Five of them will win full-ride scholarships, including room, board, tuition, and books to any Ohio state college or university.
To enter go to ohiovaxamillion.com or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.
To find an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.
