Community Baby Shower in Cleveland hopes to help 300 expectant mothers

(unsplash.com)
By Avery Williams
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It takes a village to raise a child. We’ve all heard it before.

But it also takes loads of money, something many expectant families know all too well, often leading to financial stress.

For those in need of a helping hand, support will be available this Sunday at a Community Baby Shower on Cleveland’s East Side.

It’s happening from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Euclid Creek Reservation, located at 16975 Wildwood Drive.

The event hopes to serve 300 expectant families, according to a media release.

About 30,000 items were collected for distribution, including clothing, furniture, diapers and more.

Advanced registration is encouraged.

