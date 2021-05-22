Community Baby Shower in Cleveland hopes to help 300 expectant mothers
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It takes a village to raise a child. We’ve all heard it before.
But it also takes loads of money, something many expectant families know all too well, often leading to financial stress.
For those in need of a helping hand, support will be available this Sunday at a Community Baby Shower on Cleveland’s East Side.
It’s happening from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Euclid Creek Reservation, located at 16975 Wildwood Drive.
The event hopes to serve 300 expectant families, according to a media release.
About 30,000 items were collected for distribution, including clothing, furniture, diapers and more.
Advanced registration is encouraged.
