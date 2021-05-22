Community Baby Shower in Cleveland hopes to help 300 expectant mothers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It takes a village to raise a child. We’ve all heard it before.

But it also takes loads of money, something many expectant families know all too well, often leading to financial stress.

For those in need of a helping hand, support will be available this Sunday at a Community Baby Shower on Cleveland’s East Side.

It’s happening from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Euclid Creek Reservation, located at 16975 Wildwood Drive.

The event hopes to serve 300 expectant families, according to a media release.

About 30,000 items were collected for distribution, including clothing, furniture, diapers and more.

Advanced registration is encouraged.

The Community Baby Shower was born out of a desire to help local families who needed a boost during the pandemic,” said McCausland. “Our first event in July was a success, giving out over 15,000 items to Cleveland area families who were expecting or just welcomed new babies into their lives. Pregnancy is such an exciting time, but it can also be stressful, especially if moms and dads don’t have the resources to purchase all that is needed to welcome a new baby into their lives. The Community Baby Shower offers a way to celebrate this exciting moment in their lives while giving them the support they need as they welcome a new baby into the world.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.