Pregnant and in need? Drive-thru baby shower in Cleveland hopes to help 100 expectant mothers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Community organizations in Cleveland are coming together Saturday to help expectant mothers in need.
A drive-in baby shower is happening from noon to 3 p.m. at 5246 Broadway Ave.
The event hopes to serve 100 pregnant woman, according to a media release. There will be a gift raffle and educational services.
Involved organizations include the Neighborhood Leadership Institute’s Healthy Communities, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, the Diaper Bank of Greater Cleveland, University Hospitals Car Seat Program and the Buckeye Healthcare Plan.
