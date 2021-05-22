Protesters gather at Cuyahoga County Justice Center in honor of Arthur Keith

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A protest in honor of Arthur Keith happened Saturday afternoon at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.
Keith’s father, Scott Hawkins, said protesters are demanding justice for his son.
Keith died at 19 years old after being fatally shot by a Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Police officer.
The protest took place at noon at 1300 Ontario Street.
The incident leading to Keith’s death occurred around 5 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2020 on Cleveland’s East Side.
Police said CMHA officers approached a van in the parking lot of the King Kennedy housing complex because it matched the description of a van previously used in a shooting.
Police claim officers asked Keith to step out of the vehicle, and Keith pulled a gun and pointed it at an officer. Shots were then fired by police.
The family of Keith claims he was shot in the back as he ran away. An attorney for the family said eyewitnesses corroborate that claim.
Video surveillance camera footage of the incident has not been released. The police investigation is ongoing.
