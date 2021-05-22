Stark County Sheriff’s Office seeks 29-year-old missing man

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a 29-year-old man who is missing.
Steven Lemonte was last seen walking in Meyers Lake, according to a department Facebook post.
He is 6′-01″ and weighs 170 pounds.
Lemonte was only wearing green shorts. He did not have a shirt or shoes, police said.
Contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800 if you see Steven Lemonte or know his location.
