Stark County Sheriff’s Office seeks 29-year-old missing man

Stark County Sheriff’s Office seeks 29-year-old missing man
MISSING: Steven Lemonte (Source: Stark County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)
By Avery Williams | May 22, 2021 at 2:36 PM EDT - Updated May 22 at 2:36 PM

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a 29-year-old man who is missing.

Steven Lemonte was last seen walking in Meyers Lake, according to a department Facebook post.

He is 6′-01″ and weighs 170 pounds.

Lemonte was only wearing green shorts. He did not have a shirt or shoes, police said.

Contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800 if you see Steven Lemonte or know his location.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.