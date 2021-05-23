Cleveland police search for infant reportedly taken by non-custodial father

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing, endangered infant who was reportedly taken by his non-custodial father Sunday morning.
One-year-old Arreginald McDowell, Jr. was last seen around 10:20 a.m. in the 7600 block of Aetna Road, according to police.
A missing person report said McDowell was staying with a babysitter when his non-custodial father showed up and took him.
He and the infant left in an unknown car, according to the report.
McDowell is 30 inches tall and weighs 20 pounds. His hair is black, and his eyes are brown.
He was last seen wearing black and white shoes, according to the report.
Call police if you see Arreginald McDowell, Jr. or know his location.
