1 dead, 1 injured after single car crash in Ashland County

MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old man died Saturday night in a single-car crash in Ashland County.
Alexander Charles Switzer, of Lucas, was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck.
It happened just before 11 p.m. on State Route 603 in Mifflin Township, according to a media release.
Police said Switzer was driving a Ford Mustang when he missed a curve, drove off the road and hit a ditch. The car partially rolled in the crash.
A 21-year-old passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to the release. EMS took her to Ohio Health Mansfield.
Speed and impairment are considered factors in the crash, police said.
State Route 603 was closed for about two hours.
