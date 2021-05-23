Deadline to register for first Vax-A-Million drawing is Sunday

Ohio (WOIO) - Northeast Ohioans vaccinated for COVID-19 had until Sunday at 11:59 p.m. to register for the first $1-Million Vax-A-Million drawing that will be held on Wednesday, May 26.
The deadline was also for a drawing to win a full-ride scholarship to an Ohio college for five Ohioans ages 12 to 17.
Governor Mike DeWine announced the drawings as an initiative to encourage Ohioans to consider getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
So far, 5.1 million Ohioans have started the vaccination process. But in order to be eligible for each of the five drawings, you must be registered.
19 News caught up with L.S. Quinn of Garfield Heights as she registered for the drawing on Sunday with time to spare.
“I normally don’t play the lottery because it’s gambling and it’s marketed as a solution to Ohio’s public education crisis — which it isn’t,” said Quinn. “But with this lottery what I read was they did a study to see what the commonalities are between people who are vaccinated — and one of their common behaviors was playing the lottery. So, if that works it works.”
Quinn, the founder of the literacy non-profit The Reading Room CLE is high-risk health-wise and feels like she’s already won the lottery after avoiding the threat of COVID-19 for more than a year. She thinks the lottery is a great incentive to encourage others to get the shot.
Vaccinations have increased by 33 percent since the Vax-A-Million lottery was announced.
The Ohio Lottery will use a random number generator to pick a winner for Wednesday’s drawing. All the security measures used during a normal Ohio lottery drawing will be in place.
The deadline is up to register for the first drawing was Sunday evening. But you can still register for the four remaining drawings at Ohiovaxamillion.com. If you don’t have access to the internet you can register by phone at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).
If you are an Ohio resident but received the vaccine in another state, you can still register for the Vax-A-Million drawing. Vaccination records will be verified for the winners. Only one entry is allowed per person.
