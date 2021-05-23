Indians’ Reyes to miss 5 to 7 weeks with oblique strain

Reyes’ absence will be a major setback for the Indians. He has 29 RBIs and 11 homers while batting .257 in 40 games. Reyes and third baseman José Ramírez have carried Cleveland’s offense for most of the season. Reyes hit a two-run homer in the first inning Saturday. He doubled over in pain after taking a swing in the sixth and was replaced during the at-bat by Jordan Luplow.