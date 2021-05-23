2 injured when car collides with motorcycle head on in Stark County

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man and woman were seriously injured Saturday afternoon in a head-on collision in Stark County.
Police said they were riding a motorcycle on State Road when a SUV traveled left of center, striking them head on.
The 51-year-old man and 50-year-old woman were thrown from the bike, according to a media release.
EMS took both of them to local hospitals, the release said. They were not wearing helmets, police said.
The driver of the SUV, a 17-year-old boy, and the occupants, two juvenile boys, were not injured, police said.
The collision happened around 4:45 p.m. near State Route 44 in Marlboro Township.
Impairment is not a suspected factor.
The crash remains under investigation.
