2 injured when car collides with motorcycle head on in Stark County

By Avery Williams | May 23, 2021 at 9:57 AM EDT - Updated May 23 at 9:57 AM

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man and woman were seriously injured Saturday afternoon in a head-on collision in Stark County.

Police said they were riding a motorcycle on State Road when a SUV traveled left of center, striking them head on.

The 51-year-old man and 50-year-old woman were thrown from the bike, according to a media release.

EMS took both of them to local hospitals, the release said. They were not wearing helmets, police said.

The driver of the SUV, a 17-year-old boy, and the occupants, two juvenile boys, were not injured, police said.

The collision happened around 4:45 p.m. near State Route 44 in Marlboro Township.

Impairment is not a suspected factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

