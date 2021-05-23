Security guard fatally shoots man outside Lorain club

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old man was killed by a security guard outside a Lorain nightclub in the early morning hours Sunday.
Marlo Sanford was shot by a security guard hired by the Club Our Space located in the 200 block of East 29th Street, according to a Lorain police media release.
Around 1:30 a.m. Lorain police officers who were providing extra patrols around the club heard gunshots, the release said.
They arrived at a chaotic scene in front of the club. Sanford had been shot directly in front of the club and a large crowd had formed, the release said. Officers called for mutual aide to help secure the scene.
Once the scene was secured, police say they learned that the shooting occurred after three security officers escorted a female out of the club. Once outside, police say Sanford brandished a firearm towards security.
Security advised Sanford several times to drop the weapon, the release said. Sanford refused, according to police, and pointed a firearm at security, who shot him.
Officers tried to provide Sanford with aid until medics arrived, according to the release. He was transported to Mercy Hospital where he died.
The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Lorain Police Detective Bureau at 440-204-2105 and speak with Detective Sergeant Tabitha Angello or Detective John Dougherty.
