Starting today, Ohioans must prove they’re looking for a job to receive unemployment benefits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Starting today, March 23, Ohioans must look for a job to apply for unemployment payments.
“Now that Ohioans have had the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and can safely return to work, it only makes sense that we restore work-search requirements for everyone,” Governor Mike DeWine said in a media release.
During the height of the pandemic, the federal government allowed states to waive work-search requirements. On Dec. 6, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services began requiring that people filing new unemployment claims prove they have been looking for a job. The state exempted existing claims.
According to the release, acceptable work-search activities include applying for a job, creating and maintaining a reemployment plan on OhioMeansJobs.com, and attending a resume-writing course.
Members in good standing with a union hiring hall and those attending approved school or training also meet the work-search requirement.
Under Ohio law, there are those who will be exempt from conducting work-search activities. Employees who have temporarily been laid off for 45 days or less and those in approved training, for example.
ODJFS said unemployed Ohioans impacted by this change were notified directly, to allow plenty of time to understand the requirements and begin their process of weekly work-search activities.
