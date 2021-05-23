9-year-old girl hit by car while riding bike, Lorain County Sheriff’s Office says

9-year-old girl hit by car while riding bike, Lorain County Sheriff’s Office says
9-year-old girl hit by car while riding bike, Lorain County Sheriff’s Office says
By Avery Williams | May 23, 2021 at 9:15 AM EDT - Updated May 23 at 9:15 AM

LAGRANGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A life-flight helicopter took a 9-year-old girl to the hospital Saturday evening after she was hit by a car while riding a bike.

The girl sustained a head injury, according to a media release. The sheriff’s department said she’s expected to recover.

The driver stayed on scene and isn’t facing charges at this time, according to the release.

The accident happened around 7:10 p.m. near Horseshoe and Turtle Creek drives in Lagrange Township.

The Lorain County Sheriff’s Department continues to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.