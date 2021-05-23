12-year-old girl reported missing from Willowick

MISSING: Maria Ashley (Source: Willowick Police Department via Facebook)
By Avery Williams | May 23, 2021 at 9:04 AM EDT - Updated May 23 at 9:04 AM

WILLOWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Willowick police are requesting the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old girl who is missing.

Maria Ashley was last seen around 11 p.m. Saturday at her Willowick home, according to a department Facebook post.

She stands 5 feet 6 inches tall. She weighs 150 pounds. Ashley’s hair and eyes are brown.

Ashley wore black jeans and a NASA GLOBE hoodie when she was last seen. She did not have shoes, police said in the post.

Ashley is a Willowick Middle School student and plays basketball.

Contact Willowick Police Department at 440-585-1234 if you see Maria Ashley or know her location.

