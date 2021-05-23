33-year-old man found dead on Cleveland street, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A passerby called Cleveland police Saturday morning after discovering the body of a 33-year-old man near E. 64th Street and St. Clair Avenue.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Santhony Thigpen, of Union City.
Investigators are working to learn more about his death. A statement from police said violence is suspected.
Thigpen’s body was found on the ground around 6 a.m. behind a shipping container, according to police.
Investigators think Thigpen was possibly shot by someone passing by in a car. Police said additional examination is needed to know if his injuries were caused by a shooting.
The Homicide Unit is investigating, and no arrests have been made.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.