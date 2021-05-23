21-year-old soccer standout and Strongsville native dies of apparent drowning in Clermont County state park

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old University of Cincinnati soccer player and Strongsville native died Saturday of an apparent drowning at East Fork State Park in Clermont County.
Ally Sidloski was a member of the women’s soccer team at the university and an alumna of Strongsville High School, where she was a four-year member of the Strongsville High School soccer team and a three-time All-Greater Cleveland Conference selection, according to a media release from the University of Cincinnati where Sidloski had recently completed her sophomore year.
“I am absolutely crushed for the Sidloski Family, our soccer team and the University,” soccer head coach Neil Stafford said. “There’s no words for dealing with a tragedy on this scale. Ally was such a pillar of everything that’s right about our program. A great student, gritty and resilient player and a phenomenal human being – this is an immeasurable and unspeakable loss. Our hearts go out to her family and friends and we will lift them up with our fond memories of Ally.”
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources recovered Sidloski’s body Sunday morning at Harsha Lake where she had been swimming, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.
Sidloski was a standout student with a 4.0 GPA over multiple semesters, according to the university press release. She was the third member of her family to play collegiate soccer. Both parents played at the university level.
“We send all our prayers, love and support to the Sidloski family and will do everything we can to support them and our student-athletes as we all process and work through this tragedy,” said University of Cincinatti Director of Athletics John Cunningham. “Please respect the privacy of the Sidloski’s and members of our soccer team as they grieve the loss of their daughter, sister, teammate and friend.”
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.