Akron police arrest 13-year-old boy who allegedly pointed gun at other teens during fight
By Chris Anderson | May 24, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT - Updated May 24 at 12:05 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said a teen boy who allegedly brandished a gun at two 13-year-old victims was taken into custody.

According to Akron police, officers responded to Garry Road on Saturday evening for reports of a fight.

Investigators spoke with the two victims, both identified as 13-year-old boys, who claimed that the teen suspect pointed a handgun at them during an argument.

Police found the 13-year-old suspect. He was in possession of a loaded handgun at the time of his arrest.

The boy was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and booked at the Summit County Juvenile Detention Facility.

