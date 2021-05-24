Akron police arrest 13-year-old boy who allegedly pointed gun at other teens during fight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said a teen boy who allegedly brandished a gun at two 13-year-old victims was taken into custody.
According to Akron police, officers responded to Garry Road on Saturday evening for reports of a fight.
Investigators spoke with the two victims, both identified as 13-year-old boys, who claimed that the teen suspect pointed a handgun at them during an argument.
Police found the 13-year-old suspect. He was in possession of a loaded handgun at the time of his arrest.
The boy was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and booked at the Summit County Juvenile Detention Facility.
