Anthony Schwartz looking to prove that his hands are as good as his feet

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Exactly one week before the Browns kick off the regular season, one week before Anthony Schwartz kicks off his NFL career, the lightning-fast receiver turns 21 years old. And time isn’t the only thing that flies.
Much has been made of the rookie’s 4.25 40 ... tops among prospects ... as well as his gold-medal winning performance in the 4x100 Relay at the World Championships.
Still, we’re thinking about another type of quickness: how quickly can the Browns can turn Schwartz into a serious threat on the field?
“I just have to show them on the field my toughness, show them how I work, show them how I learn and just show that I belong here,” Schwartz said.
“They just want to see more from me and not just being a speed guy or a guy who is just going to run verticals or run screens. I want to become a guy who can run every route in the route tree and that can develop into a top guy and not just a gadget player.”
Well, it certainly doesn’t hurt that even before the Draft, Schwartz had already been working out with one of the Browns’ most complete players ... and leaders ... Jarvis Landry, down in Miami.
Talk about learning from the best.
“For sure because especially like you said, working out with a five-time Pro Bowler and a guy of his caliber, not everyone gets to do that,” Schwartz said. “I am in the blessed opportunity to where I get to work at the same facility as them and I got to know him a little bit more. I feel like just learning from him is going to do a lot for me moving forward. He is going to help me get a jumpstart on the rest of the rookies out there.”
