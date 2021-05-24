2 arrested, more than 2,700 fentanyl pills seized during Ohio task force drug bust

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The state’s attorney general’s office and an Ohio sheriff’s agency recently announced a significant drug bust that resulted in the arrests of two men.
Deputies from the Licking County Sheriff’s Office, along with members of the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Bulk Interdiction Task Force, conducted a search warrant on May 17 at a storage facility in the Pataskala area, just east of Columbus.
During the search, investigators seized 2,350 grams of methamphetamine and 2,718 counterfeit Oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl.
Timothy Corbett, 41, and 22-year-old Reese Reed are facing charges related to the drug bust
“Two more pill pushers who contributed to the devastation fentanyl has created in our cities and towns are off the street thanks to solid police work by this task force,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said.
The two men face other drug charges stemming from a related seizure in February involving the Office of the Inspector General United States Postal Service, which eventually led the task force to the Licking County storage facility.
“This task force did an excellent job connecting the dots between these two cases, and because of their work, these drugs will never make it into the hands of those suffering from addiction,” said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
