Ashtabula County woman pleads guilty to setting husband on fire

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 36-year-old woman pleaded guilty to dousing her husband in gasoline and setting him on fire during an argument at their Colebrook Township home on May 23, 2021.

Tiffany Hall and her 62-year-old husband were fighting about using the phone when she threw a bucket of gasoline on him and set him on fire.

The victim was able to run across the street to a neighbor’s house where he was sprayed down with a hose until paramedics arrived.

Hall fled the scene before Ashtabula County Sheriff deputies arrived, but was arrested later that day.

Her husband was treated for burns in the burn unit at Akron Children’s Hospital.

Hall will be sentenced by Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas Judge Thomas Harris on Jan. 31.

