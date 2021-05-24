Sentencing for Ashtabula County woman who set her husband on fire

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 36-year-old woman will be sentenced Monday morning for setting her husband on fire during an argument about using the phone.

Tiffany Hall pleaded guilty last week to dousing her husband in gasoline and setting him on fire during an argument at their Colebrook Township home on May 23, 2021.

The 62-year-old husband was able to run across the street to a neighbor’s house where he was sprayed down with a hose until paramedics arrived.

Hall fled the scene before Ashtabula County Sheriff deputies arrived, but was arrested later that day.

Her husband was treated for burns in the burn unit at Akron Children’s Hospital.

Hall will be sentenced by Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas Judge Thomas Harris.

