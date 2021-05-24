Brewster police chief rescues resident from house fire

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Brewster police chief rescued a person from the second floor of a burning home in the 100 block of 2nd Street SE Monday morning.
Firefighters were called out to the home, which is divided into several apartments, around 7 a.m.
Fire officials said a bystander was also trying to help before Brewster Police Chief Keith Creter went inside and rescued the resident.
Brewster firefighters also thanked the other Brewster police officers who helped evacuate the building next door.
Beach City firefighters, Wilmot firefighters, Erie Valley firefighters, North Lawrence firefighters and Massillon firefighters all responded to the scene.
The blaze took several hours to extinguish and the cause remains under investigation.
