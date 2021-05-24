Elyria man arrested for 11th OVI after crashing truck into guardrail while driving wrong way down highway

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - An Elyria man was arrested for his 11th OVI on Sunday after hitting a guardrail driving in the wrong direction, according to police.
Elyria Police said Ofc. Walland and Ofc. Thacker were sent to the area of SR-57 and Bell Avenue for a car that struck a guardrail at 11:10 p.m.
Sgt. Harris was already in the immediate area and found a silver Chevrolet S-10 that struck the impact attenuator on the center lane divider between the northbound and southbound lanes of SR-57 just north of Bell Avenue.
The pickup truck was disabled, damaged, and smoking as it faced south in the northbound lanes of SR-57, which has a 50 MPH speed limit and is divided by a positive median concrete barrier, police said.
According to police, the roadway is lighted by it was “raining steadily, limiting sight distance.”
“The front right corner of the S-10 struck the guardrail. To do so, the S-10 was in the high speed/passing lane and traveling in the wrong direction,” police said.
Police identified 63-year-old Joseph J. Fulesi as the driver and the only one inside the truck which belongs to someone else.
Fulesi appeared confused and spoke slowly with slurred speech, according to police.
When Walland asked where he was coming from, Fulesi initially said he got off at 12:30 a.m., but after being told the current time, he changed his story to have come from a friend’s house, the report stated.
According to police, Fulesi responded slowly to simple questions and seemed to be evasive.
He later admitted to coming “from a buddy’s house” and admitted to having one beer since Walland could smell alcohol coming from Fulesi as he spoke, the report stated.
After being “clearly unable or unwilling to perform” the sobriety tests, police said Fulesi stopped, looked at Walland, and stated, “what’s the point?”
The truck was inventoried before Sugar Ridge Towing took it from the scene.
Walland took him to the Elyria Police Department in handcuffs where a breath test showed his BAC was .137%.
He was cited for OVI, excess BAC, driving under suspension, and reckless operation.
His driving record shows his 10 prior OVI convictions happened between 1986-2017.
Fulesi’s license was suspended for six active suspensions, police said.
He had 22 additional suspensions that have been closed, according to the report.
Police took him to Lorain County Jail where he was booked in without bond pending a court appearance.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.