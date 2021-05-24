First Vax-A-Million winners will be drawn Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The first Vax-a-Million drawing takes place Monday.
The first names will be drawn Monday but won’t be announced until Wednesday night.
Those who are eligible had until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, May 23 to register to win either $1 million or a full-ride scholarship to any Ohio college.
Winners will be announced every Wednesday starting May 26 for five weeks.
Once a person is registered, they do not have to register again.
Here are the eligibility requirements for the vaccine sweepstakes:
- You must be at least 12 years old
- Must be a living citizen of the United States and a permanent resident of the State of Ohio.
- Cannot be incarcerated (in prison or jail) for a felony conviction under the laws of this state, another state, or the United States.
- Must not be an employee or officer of the Ohio Lottery Commission, the Ohio Department of Health or the Ohio Governor’s Office, or any blood relative or spouse of such an employee or officer living as a member of the employee’s or officer’s household.
- Must have received at least the first COVID-19 vaccination if receiving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose if receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine prior to the drawing date.
Officials say that winners will be removed from the list to win in the following week’s drawing. Winners will have to provide vaccination records.
If you didn’t opt-in for the first drawing, you can still enter ahead of the other drawings.
You can enter online or by phone at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).
The final drawing will be on June 23.
