Giant Eagle, GetGo, other major Northeast Ohio businesses lift mask mandate

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Could it be time for you to throw your masks away?
On Monday, Giant Eagle and GetGo posted signs that their mask mandates have been lifted if you’re vaccinated.
“We’ve been doing it without masks for years and years and years,” said customer Jason. “But I mean, air on the side of caution.”
After Jason picked up a few things from Giant Eagle, he told our team not having to wear a mask brings a little normalcy to his daily routine, but he still has a lot of questions that need to be answered.
“How are we going to prove that you got vaccinated? Does everyone have to carry around their vaccine cards?,” asked Jason.
Experts say it’s not a bad idea to have your card on you because businesses can ask if you’re vaccinated.
And with mask mandates slowly being lifted, now the question is, what do we do with our masks we already have?
Experts say keep them close by just in case the tide turns.
“I bought 50 of them, so I might as well use them,” said Jason.
Others say they’ll keep them handy if they get sick with things other than COVID-19, now knowing they can help slow the spread of disease.
But some like Anthony Vargo can’t wait to throw them away.
“I’m going to cut ‘em up, and I’m never going to use them again,” said Vargo.
But Vargo will have to wait a little longer before he brings out the scissors, because some business just aren’t ready to let the masks go.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.