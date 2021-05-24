Governor reveals how many Ohioans registered for 1st $1 million vaccine lottery, scholarship drawing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Monday, the Department of Health said 19,709 coronavirus deaths have been verified in the state of Ohio with at least 1,097,866 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine scheduled a COVID-19 briefing on Monday afternoon:
During his remarks, Gov. DeWine said more than 2.7 million Ohioans registered for the $1 million prize and just over 104,000 individuals between the ages of 12 and 17 years old entered into the scholarship drawing.
“After announcing this promotion, we’ve seen the biggest increase in vaccinations in the 16- to 17-year-old age group; a 94% increase,” Gov. DeWine said. “Among 18 and 19 year olds, there has been a 46% increase. From the 20 to 49 age group, a 55% increase in vaccinations.”
The 24-hour increase of 566 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Monday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
An additional 178,332 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 58,678 total hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 8,062 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
