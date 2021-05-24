Judge declares mistrial in case against man accused of killing 3 at Cleveland party

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A judge has granted a motion from Tevin Biles-Thomas’ attorney requesting a mistrial in the high-profile triple-murder case.
The motion for mistrial was granted because the jury read legal briefs that they were not supposed to, despite testimony from witnesses over the course of the trial directly linking Biles-Thomas to the murders.
The jury started deliberating late last week in the trial against Biles-Thomas, who was accused of fatally shooting three people at a Near Year’s Eve Party in Cleveland in 2018.
This is a developing story.
