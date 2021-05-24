New date for the Union Home Mortgage Cleveland Marathon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Union Home Mortgage Cleveland Marathon will now take place in person on Oct. 23 and Oct. 24 in downtown Cleveland, organizers announced Monday.
It was originally scheduled to take place the weekend of May 15-16.
“We are thrilled to have a date for our in-person event and can’t wait to welcome our runners, volunteers and spectators back to Cleveland,” said Jack Staph, executive director of the Union Home Mortgage Cleveland Marathon. “We remain confident in our health and safety plan that has been developed with local and state health officials and University Hospitals, and we thank our runners for their patience and understanding.”
Registration is now open and can be completed here.
The Union Home Mortgage Cleveland Marathon is one of the 50 oldest races in the country.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.