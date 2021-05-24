Northeast Ohio Weather: Risk of showers and storms at times the next few days

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We have a front that is stationary over the area today. We think this will trigger a few showers and storms. The better risk will be the second half of the afternoon. Coverage of rain not expected to be that great today. High temperatures in the 70s to around 80 degrees. This front will lift north as a warm front tonight. Temperatures only drop into the 60s early tomorrow morning. Heat is on tomorrow as temperatures soar well in the 80s to around 90 degrees. Breezy conditions out of the southwest. I kept tomorrow dry with increasing clouds. A cold front is forecast to track through later Wednesday afternoon. The best risk of thunderstorms this week will be in advance of this front. A breezy Wednesday as well. Afternoon temperatures around 80 degrees. The trend is cooler starting Thursday.