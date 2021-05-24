Northeast Ohio weather: Roller coaster temperature ride through the weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Although it is a little muggy out there today, we’ve been getting a nice break in the heat.
That will change on Tuesday as high temperatures will rise to near-record levels.
We’re forecasting a high of 89 degrees on Tuesday in Cleveland.
The record high at Cleveland Hopkins is 92 degrees (2019).
A front will pass through on Wednesday, bringing us scattered showers and thunderstorms, and much cooler temperatures for the rest of the week.
Expect highs around 80 degrees on Wednesday.
By Thursday, temperatures will only rise to 70 degrees.
With widespread rain in the area Friday, temperatures will only climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
We’ll gradually warm up over the weekend.
