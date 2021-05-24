Ohio selected as site for Peloton’s 1st US manufacturing factory

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Peloton announced on Monday that Ohio will be the home of the exercise bike and treadmill company’s first manufacturing factory in the United States.
Troy Township in Wood County was selected for the site of the Peloton Output Park, a factory that will be dedicated to producing the company’s fitness equipment.
“We are thrilled to bring a good portion of our manufacturing to United States soil and proud that it will be in the great state of Ohio‚” said Peloton’s CEO and co-founder John Foley.
The complex will sit on over 200 acres and will include manufacturing, office, and amenities space. It is expected to become one of the largest fitness equipment manufacturing plants in the world.
According to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s office, the investment is expected to create an estimated 2,174 full-time jobs and $138 million in new annual payroll as a result of the addition in Wood County.
“The pandemic has demonstrated the need to on-shore manufacturing and rebuild supply chains, and Peloton’s decision to build its first North American manufacturing facility in Ohio is a great example of an American company stepping up and leading that effort,” said Gov. DeWine.
The governor and other Ohio lawmakers had praise for the announcement.
Peloton expects to break ground on the site in summer 2021 with equipment production starting in 2023.
