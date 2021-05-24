Ohio’s inmates could help solve cold cases just by playing cards

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The mother of a murder victim hopes prisoners behind bars playing cards games could help solve cold cases like her son’s.
This is not just any deck of cards we’re talking about.
The face of a crime victim is on each card.
Pictures of more than 100 people who were killed or are missing across Ohio fill the deck.
Hope Dudley started the project, and it’s personal for her.
Her son was murdered and his crime is still unsolved.
She now runs the non-profit “U Can Speak for Me.”
Inmates at the Warren Correctional Institution have been using the decks of cards and detectives told Dudley it’s working.
Our sister station Fox19 in Cincinnati spoke with her over the phone.
“People will call in and give information on a jack of spades or whatever that card number is,” Dudley said.
“I did have a family years ago call me and said they knew six people on the cards that had been murdered, and I literally picked them up and drove them down to the homicide department myself,” she said.
Dudley said no tip is too small and she encourages anyone with information to come forward.
There are three different decks of cold cases currently circulating in prisons.
State prison officials told Fox19 the cards are effective tools to help solve cold cases.
