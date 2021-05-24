One dead in third shooting this month at Lorain apartment complex

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old man is dead and another injured after this month’s third shooting rocked an apartment complex on Oberlin Avenue in Lorain.
Tyran Thompson died Sunday evening at the Bruce Towers apartments at 5003 Oberlin Avenue of a gunshot wound, according to a Lorain police media release.
Another man was also shot but survived, according to the release. He was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was then released.
Police say there have been two other shootings at Bruce Towers this month.
A man was shot to death at the address on May 3. Six days later, another man was shot, but survived, police said.
No arrests have been made and the investigations into those previous shootings are ongoing.
Police ask anyone with information on the Sunday shooting to call the Lorain Police Detective Bureau at 440-204-2105 and speak with Detective Sergeant Tabitha Angello or Detective Kurt Graupmann.
