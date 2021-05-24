Police in Montgomery County ask for public’s help locating missing 72-year-old man with dementia

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Oakwood police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing Montgomery County man.
John Wolf, 72, of Wiltshire Boulevard in the city of Oakwood drove away from his resident Saturday around 8:30 a.m. and has not returned, according to an Ohio Attorney General’s Office media release.
Wolf is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds, the release said. He has gray hair and blue eyes.
Authorities say Wolf suffers from dementia and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.
He is driving a dark green 1997 Pontiac Grand Prix with Ohio plates AKY8869.
Call 911 if you see Wolf or this vehicle.
