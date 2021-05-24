U.S. Marshals ask for public’s help locating 18-year-old Akron man wanted for aggravated murder

Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task force is offering a reward for information leading to the capture of an 18-year-old man wanted for aggravated murder.
Michael Lloyd Jr. is wanted by the Akron Police Department for his alleged role in an April 6 drive-by shooting in the 900 block of Nepture Avenue, according to a media release from U.S. Marshal Service. Two juveniles were shot; One of the victims, 17-year-old Davieon Frazier, later died at Akron Children’s Hospital.
Lloyd is this week’s Fugitive of the Week.
He is 6 feet tall and weighs 165 pounds, the release said. His last known address is in the Akron area.
Authorities are asking anyone with information on Lloyd’s whereabouts to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or send a web tip at http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.
