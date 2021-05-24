Vaccine clinic at Cleveland Clinic Marymount Hospital in Garfield Heights starts Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Clinic has been out front tackling COVID from day one.
This week they are continuing that trend by targeting a neighborhood that appears to have a lack of access to the vaccine.
To fulfill that promise, the hospital is going to have a vaccine clinic at Marymount Hospital in Garfield Heights.
Ronald Harbin has lived in Garfield Heights for 2 years and has noticed people not wanting to get the shot.
“Yes, a lot of people have misinformation and don’t trust it,” Harbin said.
Chief Medical officer Dr. Doug Kohler & Chief Operating Officer Percival Kane told 19 News one reason could be the distance from downtown.
“We are on a bus route & we are right in the center of a neighborhood, so we absolutely feel like this is a good location to be in,” Kane said.
Walk-ins will be accepted, and you can also call ahead.
The vaccinations will be available for 5 weeks starting this Thursday and for the next 5 Thursdays, from 2-7 pm, to help accommodate everyone’s schedule.
