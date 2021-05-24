12-year-old boy shot while walking on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 12-year-old boy was shot while walking in the area of E. 30th Street and Carnegie Avenue Sunday evening.
Cleveland police said the victim was near the Shell Gas Station around 11 p.m. when someone shot him in the leg.
The boy told officers someone in a vehicle may have fired the shots.
Officers said boy was taken to University Hospitals by private auto and is currently being treated for a non-life threatening injury.
There are no arrests.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.