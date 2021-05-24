2 Strong 4 Bullies
Sentencing for Cleveland teenager convicted of carjackings, rape

By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 17-year-old male who committed multiple violent crimes from November 2019 through December 2019 will be sentenced in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Court Tuesday afternoon.

Lavelle Spencer, who is now 18, pleaded guilty last month in front of Judge Michael Shaughnessy to six counts of aggravated robbery, one count of rape, one count of escape and one count of having weapons while under disability.

Lavelle Spencer
Lavelle Spencer((Source: U.S. Marshals))

On Nov. 21, 2019, Spencer and two juveniles stole a woman’s credit card at gunpoint in the area of W. 32nd Street and Church Avenue in Cleveland.

Later that same day, Spencer and two juveniles stole another woman’s purse at gunpoint near Detroit Avenue in Cleveland.

On Nov. 29, 2019, Spencer and two juveniles, carjacked a 60-year-old man at gunpoint near Fulton Road and Woodbine Avenue in Cleveland.

At 8 p.m. that evening, Spencer and one juvenile tried to carjack three people on West 6th Street and Jefferson Avenue; however, one of the victims noticed the gun was a toy and knocked it out of their hands.

At 11 p.m. that evening, Spencer and one juvenile carjacked a 33-year-old man at gunpoint near Clarence Avenue and Franklin Blvd. in Lakewood.

On Dec. 5, 2019, Spencer sexually assaulted, robbed and carjacked a 25-year-old woman near Detroit Avenue and W. 29th Street in Cleveland.

Spencer was taken into custody in January 2021.

In May 2021, Spencer managed to escape from the Warrensville Development Center in Highland Hills. He was arrested several days later.

