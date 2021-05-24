17-year-old Cuyahoga County rapist, carjacker arrested after escape from custody

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers arrested 17-year-old Lavelle Spencer Monday morning at a home in Cleveland.
Spencer, who is accused of rape and carjacking, escaped from the Warrensville Development Center on May 15.
He is now at the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center awaiting arraignment.
The U.S. Marshals were offering a $5,000 reward for information that lead to his capture.
According to the U.S. Marshals, Spencer has pending charges in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas for aggravated robbery, assault, kidnapping, gross sexual imposition, rape and various weapons violations.
The teen is accused of being a part of six carjackings that happened in November of 2019 in Ohio City, Lakewood, and Tremont.
Spencer is also accused of raping a 25-year-old woman at gunpoint as she left an Ohio City boxing gym.
“He is absolutely violent,” said Anne Murphy, Supervisory Deputy of the United States Marshal Service of Ohio. “He is absolutely dangerous. We have seen this for his past conduct for what he is currently going to be facing these charges for and what he’s going to be on trial for here soon.”
U.S. Marshals also warned anyone helping Spencer could also face criminal charges.
