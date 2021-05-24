57-year-old man dies in Akron car crash

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man died after losing control of his car early Saturday morning on I-76 W.
Akron police said the 57-year-old man was traveling westbound approaching the north end of the Kenmore leg, when he struck a construction signal board, spun out of control and flipped several times.
The impact ejected the driver from the vehicle and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
His name has not been released.
Police believe the driver was speeding, but the crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.