Akron man sentenced to life in prison for several rapes

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Summit County Common Pleas Court judge sentenced an Akron man to life in prison after he was found guilty of raping four women between 2011 and 2018.
Prentice Smith, 45, of Anderson Avenue, was found guilty of five counts of rape and four counts of kidnapping, according to a media release from the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office.
The judge designated Smith a tier III sex offender and also found him guilty of being a sexual violent predator which is a specification that added additional time to Smith’s sentence, the release said.
Smith will not be eligible for parole until he has served 81 years of his sentence.
“Thank you to everyone who helped bring Prentice Smith to justice. My hope is that this also brings a sense of relief and closure for the survivors of his assaults. They showed tremendous strength as they faced Smith when they testified,” said Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.
Smith was found guilty in connection with four separate rapes, the release said.
In 2011, Prentice Smith forced a woman into his car at gunpoint, drove to an empty parking lot, and raped her.
In March of 2015, Smith pulled up next to a woman and offered her a ride. Then drove the woman to a vacant parking lot, parked next to a building to prevent the woman from opening the door, and beat and raped her.
Two months later, Smith did the same thing to two other women again in 2015 and in 2018.
Investigators collected DNA from the crime scenes, which was eventually matched to Smith. He was arrested in 2019.