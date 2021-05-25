Body of partially-nude woman discovered in an Ashtabula County creek

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials are working to identify an African-American woman who was found dead underneath a bridge in Ashtabula County.
The woman’s body was found in a creek bed near South Windsor Road in Windsor Township on Monday afternoon, according to the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office. She was wrapped in a tarp and in only a red bra.
Deputies initially responded to the area after receiving reports of a naked male walking in a field. Investigators said the male told deputies that he found the dead body under the bridge.
The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighed approximately 160 pounds, appeared to be between the ages of 25 and 30 years old, and had brown eyes with black curly hair.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office is now in possession of the body in an effort to positively identify the woman.
The investigation is still ongoing.
